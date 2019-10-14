Storm Team 11 Starwatch Blog: Monday, October 14, – Sunday, October 20, 2019

Happy Monday!



This week in the sky, the moon will be leaving it’s full phase that took place on Sunday. As less moonlight enters the sky heading later into the week, it is a great time to start looking for the Orionid meteor shower!



The Orionid meteor shower last from around October 2 through November 7, 2019. The peak is expected around October 21 and 22. But, best viewing conditions this week will be just before the peak, when there is as little moonlight as possible. You’ll see the greatest amount of meteors, around 10-20 per hour at peak, a few hours before dawn.



Meteor showers typically get their name after the point in the sky which they appear. These meteors will radiate from the direction of the famous constellation Orion the Hunter. We see the Orionid meteors since Earth is passing through the stream of debris from the comet Halley.



These meteors radiate from Orion the Hunter, but you can look anywhere in the sky for these since they radiate outward. They are very fast, and relatively faint meteors. But, half of them make up for that by leaving tails of ionized gas trails that last a few seconds.

Skygazing Events:

Seeing Stars at StarWatch

Bays Mountain Hosts Night Sky Observing Sessions

StarWatch is an hour-long program that allows the public to enjoy the splendor of the night sky at Bays Mountain’s observatories. Attendees can typically see star clusters, nebulous gas clouds, colorful multiple-star systems, distant galaxies and the Moon and planets if up.



Hosted by the Bays Mountain Astronomy Club & Bays Mountain Planetarium, StarWatch offers you the chance to get a look through the park’s large telescopes.

The observing sessions are held each Saturday night in October and November. Viewing starts at 7 p.m. on October 19, 26 and November 2, and 6 p.m. on November 9, 16, 23 and 20.

These programs are free to the public. If there is inclement weather, a free alternate live tour of the night sky in the planetarium theater will be available.

For more information, visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.

Check back next Monday for the latest updates on the night sky!

Most up-to-date forecasts: https://www.wjhl.com/weather/