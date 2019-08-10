Storm Team 11 Star Watch: Great viewing conditions tonight for the Perseid meteor shower

August is the time for the Perseid meteor shower! The good news, this event will start this weekend with peak viewing set for Tuesday.

The Perseid meteors originate from the dust associated with the comet Swift-Tuttle. This comet leaves behind debris, which the Earth then passes through, thus the Perseid meteor shower.

This meteor shower will be visible this weekend through Tuesday. The best viewing times will be just before sunrise with a dark, open sky. With a near full moon expected over this time period, the light from the moon can wash out lighter streaks. It is best to minimize the influence of light and get away from city lights.

The peak time for viewing will be Tuesday morning prior to sunrise when you can expect to see up to 60 meteors per hour. Remember to be patient while watching this meteor shower. Give yourself about an hour to witness these amazing meteors, as meteors come in spurts!

With partly cloudy skies expected tonight, viewing conditions are looking good!