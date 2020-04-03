Storm Team 11: Spring Weather Perfection

STORM TEAM 11
Sunny Friday
We get to enjoy another perfect spring day with a chilly morning and a sunny and mild afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 60’s Tri-Cities to the upper 50’s in the higher elevations.
Weekend Weather
Our weekend weather conditions are looking ideal, with sunshine and milder low 70’s Saturday, low to mid 70’s and a few scattered showers Sunday.
