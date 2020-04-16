Storm Team 11: Spring weather perfection continues

STORM TEAM 11

Bright and Beautiful Today

After a frosty morning, looking forward to another beautiful spring day with sunshine and temperatures near 60.

Staying Dry

Friday will be another beautiful day with morning frost, followed by abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures near 70.

Wet Weather for Parts of Weekend

A rainmaker moves in early Saturday, with rain likely for the Tri-Cities, followed by a clearing sky and afternoon sunshine. Another system moves in Sunday afternoon with a chance for scattered showers.

