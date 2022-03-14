Beautiful Day

Enjoy the sunshine and a milder breeze with highs in the low 60s in the Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains.

Warming Up

Conditions are looking and feeling good Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s.

Few Showers Mid-week

A low-pressure system will track across the deep south brining some scattered showers to Appalachia Wednesday afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

After a warm finish to the work week Friday, a cold front will usher in a chance for scattered showers late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler with low 60s Saturday and Sunday.

