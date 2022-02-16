Breezy and Mild

Conditions continue to warm with low 60s in the Tri-Cities mid-afternoon and mid to upper 50s in the mountains. Expect breezy conditions as well with gusty south winds 10 to 20 mph.

Windy, warm and wet

Windy and warmer Thursday with high winds likely in the mountains. A high wind watch is in effect for the Tennessee side of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Later in the day, a line of rain and storms will be approaching the Tri-Cities during the late evening hours. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible. The greatest risk for strong to severe storms will be west of our area.

Flurries Friday

Winter cold returns Friday with temperatures getting colder throughout the day with 40’s in the morning, 30s during the afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

We are back to seasonal conditions with sunshine and low 50s Saturday and mid to upper 50s Sunday.

