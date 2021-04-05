Storm Team 11: Spring warmth continues Monday with sunshine

Spring Warmth Continues

The weather remains perfect today with sunshine and 70s, with mid-70s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s in the higher elevations.

Next Storm Threat

Humidity is expected to rise the next few days along with temperatures heading into the upper 70’s by mid-week. Our next rainmaker is expected Thursday, with developing showers and storms during the day Thursday. Additional scattered showers and storms continue Friday.

Potential Rain into Weekend

Our weather pattern looks to stay active into the first half of the weekend with additional scattered showers and storms possible Saturday. Temperatures look to stay quite warm with highs in the 70’s.

