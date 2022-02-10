Storm Team 11: Spring-like weather continues today and Friday

Beautiful Weather Continues

Pleasant weather continues today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s midday and mid 50s this afternoon along with a breezy day ahead.

Mild Friday finish

Feeling extra mild Friday with highs approaching at least 60 degrees, with even some low 60s possible.

Winter makes a comeback this weekend

A stronger cold front arrives Saturday morning with some rain showers early in the day, changing to snow showers by the end of the day as colder air moves in. Snow showers will become more likely Saturday evening into Saturday night with minor accumulations possible.

Another chance for snow will come Sunday evening into Sunday night with mountain accumulations more likely.

