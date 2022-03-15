Warming Up

Expect another beautiful day with temperatures near 60 by midday, upper 60s late this afternoon in the Tri-Cities, upper 50s in the mountains.

Rain returns Wednesday

A low-pressure system moves into our region bringing back the rain which looks to move in and near the Tri-Cities Wednesday afternoon. Showers will remain widespread through Wednesday evening, with lingering showers through Thursday morning.

Another rainmaker Friday

A cold front approaches our region Friday increasing our chance for showers Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm with low 70s.

Weekend Outlook

Showers linger Saturday morning with cooler low 60s Saturday. Sunshine on Sunday means a brighter finish to the weekend.

