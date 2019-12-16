Storm Team 11: Spring-Like Warmth Today

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

A fairly quiet start this morning for the Tri-Cities, although scattered showers will continue for areas to our north over eastern and southeastern Kentucky, with a few showers moving through northern areas of southwest Virginia. Radar view is available here.

Some of these showers could drift through the Tri-Cities today, so look for at least a few showers possible. Rain threat increases tonight

Soggy System

A spring-like cold front will move through tonight and into Tuesday morning giving us a chance for rain and storms tonight, with additional showers Tuesday morning. Colder air will follow during the day tomorrow with even a few mountain flurries.





