Today

After a chilly start, we get to enjoy plenty of spring-like warmth today as temperatures approach 70.

Warm and Wet Week Ahead

Get ready for a wet and warm week with rain becoming widespread Tuesday, with additional rounds of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Winter Cold Returns Friday

Colder air returns Friday with rain and snow showers likely

