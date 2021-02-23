Storm Team 11: Spring-like warmth is here to enjoy the next few days

Breezy and Mild

Weather conditions will be ideal today, with morning sunshine followed by a beautiful afternoon and mild breeze with highs nearing 60 in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Spring like warmth

Don’t miss out on the spring-like warmth Wednesday with highs approaching the upper 60’s.

Rain Threat Returns

Another cold front brings back the rain threat Thursday with a few showers. Rain threat increases Friday.

Wet Weekend

A stalled out frontal boundary will keep our weekend occasionally wet Saturday with scattered showers. An even better chance for rain looks apparent Sunday and into Monday.