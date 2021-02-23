LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Spring-like warmth is here to enjoy the next few days

Breezy and Mild 

Weather conditions will be ideal today, with morning sunshine followed by a beautiful afternoon and mild breeze with highs nearing 60 in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.   

Spring like warmth 

Don’t miss out on the spring-like warmth Wednesday with highs approaching the upper 60’s.   

Rain Threat Returns 

Another cold front brings back the rain threat Thursday with a few showers.  Rain threat increases Friday.  

Wet Weekend 

A stalled out frontal boundary will keep our weekend occasionally wet Saturday with scattered showers.  An even better chance for rain looks apparent Sunday and into Monday.  

