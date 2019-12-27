Storm Team 11: Spring-Like Warmth Continues

STORM TEAM 11
Today
Mild weather continues today with just a few subtle changes with high clouds keeping temperatures in the low to mid 60’s this afternoon.
Warm Weekend
Conditions will be extra warm this weekend as another system approaching the region enhances a downsloping wind. This will allow for high temperatures to warm near 70 by Sunday. A rain threat returns Sunday night with widespread rain likely into early Monday Morning.
Colder New Year’s Eve
Winter cold makes a comeback with 20’s and low 30’s New Year’s Eve.
