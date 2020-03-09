LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Storm Team 11: Spring-Like Warmth Continues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STORM TEAM 11

Spring-Like Set-Up

Spring-like weather continues today with plenty of morning sunshine leading to another mild afternoon with highs in the mid 60’s.

Wet Change Ahead

Another weather system moves in Tuesday, bringing back the rain threat as we can expect scattered showers during the day.

Weekday Outlook

A series of systems are expeced mid to late this week, keeping those showers nearby. Our rain threat increases late in the week, with rain looking likely this upcoming weekend.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Download the WJHL App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss