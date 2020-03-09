Storm Team 11: Spring-Like Warmth Continues

STORM TEAM 11

Spring-Like Set-Up

Spring-like weather continues today with plenty of morning sunshine leading to another mild afternoon with highs in the mid 60’s.

Wet Change Ahead

Another weather system moves in Tuesday, bringing back the rain threat as we can expect scattered showers during the day.

Weekday Outlook

A series of systems are expeced mid to late this week, keeping those showers nearby. Our rain threat increases late in the week, with rain looking likely this upcoming weekend.

