Storm Team 11: Spring-Like Set-Up Today

Spring-like Wednesday

After a cloudy and cooler morning, there will be a few light showers possible midday into mid-afternoon followed by a very mild finish this afternoon.

Strong winds will develop over the mountains, specifically across the E TN side of the Blue Ridge Mountains where HIGH WIND WARNINGS are in effect.

A strong storm system moves in overnight with a strong line of storms expected. Severe risk is low, but heavy rain threat is high, with another inch of rain possible.

Winter Cold Returns

From flood threat to flurries, winter cold returns Friday with highs in the 30’s.

