Storm Team 11: Spring-Like Conditions Continue

STORM TEAM 11
Today
Mostly cloudy today with spring-like warmth this afternoon. Temperatures will be near 60 in the Tri-Cities with 50’s in the mountains.
Wet Weather Returns
Showers return Tuesday with widespread rain Tuesday morning. Additional showers are expected Wednesday with very mild mid 60’s.
Long range Look
Another weather system will offer a good chance for rain Saturday, with a brief change to snow Saturday evening as colder, winter-like air returns.
