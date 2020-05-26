Storm Team 11: Spotty Storm Threat Today

STORM TEAM 11

Summer Weather Continues

Enjoy another beautiful sunny and mild morning, with a quick warm-up today. Highs will be back in the mid 80’s in the Tri-cities, with upper 60’s in the mountains.

Spotty showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, initiating over the mountains, then drifting in and around the Tri-Cities mid to late this afternoon.

Rain Threat Increases

With deeper moisture drifting into our region from the deep south, our rain threat increases in the coming days. Rain and storms will become more scattered Wednesdy and Thursday, with widespread rain and storms Friday into Saturday.

This Weekend

A cold front is expected Saturday afternoon which will usher in a fresh dose of milder air. Temperatures will be in the 70’s for highs, while overnight lows will be refreshing, in the mid 50’s Saturday night, upper 40’s Sunday night.

