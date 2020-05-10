Storm Team 11: Spotty showers tonight with another blast of cooler air Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day!

Partly to mostly cloudy skies on tap for tonight with a 40% chance of spotty showers as our next weather maker moves in from the northwest. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out to the north near Grundy, VA. The low temperature around 40 degrees.



The main story Monday will be a reinforcing shot of cooler air! There will be times of sun and clouds with a good breeze out of the northwest. Winds will be gustiest through noon Monday in North Carolina. Our high temperature near 56 degrees.



Mostly clear Monday night with more clouds possible late. Cold with patchy frost possible as we approach another record low so think about protecting your sensitive plants just in case! The forecast low is 36 degrees and the previous record for the date is 36 degrees set in 1989 so it’ll be close.



Mostly cloudy conditions Tuesday. The high near 60 degrees. A few showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Wednesday looks to be our last cool day before it turns much warmer starting Thursday. Highs should top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s through next weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.