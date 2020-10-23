Storm Team 11: Spotty showers tonight ahead of a gloomy weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, October, 23, 2020



After another warm day, changes are on the way!

Spotty showers are expected late afternoon into the evening so a few football games could get rain. Temps will drop into the 60s after sunset. The overnight low around 57 degrees. A better chance of scattered showers a few hours before sunrise.



Cloudy with a few peeks of sun at best Saturday. Cooler with scattered showers and maybe a couple thunderstorms early. The best chance of rain will be in the morning through early afternoon. Areas of drizzle and mostly light showers are anticipated the rest of the day as the heavier rain scoots in to the mountains especially on the North Carolina side. A high of 68 to 70 degrees with low 60s in the mountains.



A few showers or drizzle possible Saturday night. The low near 55 degrees.



Clouds with breaks of sun Sunday. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.



Monday we could climb into the upper 70s. It looks mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.



Moisture slowly increases the rest of the week with perhaps our best chance of rain late Wednesday into Thursday ahead of some much cooler air as we approach Halloween.



Have a great weekend!