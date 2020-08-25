Storm Team 11: Spotty rain threat today in the Tri-Cities

Spotty Rain Threat

With tropical moisture remaining just south of our area, the best rain threat remains in the Carolinas. A spotty rain threat is expected for the Tri-Cities, while a disturbance tracking through the Ohio Valley will also offer a late day rain threat for areas in northern SW VA. Track the rain with our interactive radar

Staying Hot

Plenty of summer sizzle will be around the next few days with high pressure intensifying, giving us the chance of hitting 90 through Thursday.

Tropical Impacts

Remnants of Laura look to head into our region this weekend. The timing will likely change between new and then, but right now, Saturday looks to be a very soggy day, with tropical downpours likely. Given the uncertainty of the exact track, expect some changes to the impacts.