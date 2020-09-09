Storm Team 11: Spotty rain threat in Tri-Cities later in the day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spotty Rain Threat

Moisture continues to drift towards the Tri-Cities this morning, with a spotty rain threat this afternoon and evening. Seasonable summer weather is expected with mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the higher elevations.

A great way to track the rain and storms is with our interactive radar

Scattered Rain Threat

A scattered rain threat is expected Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Outlook

An incoming cool front will increase the scattered rain and storm threat this weekend.

Great time to download our WJHL Weather App

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss