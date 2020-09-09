Storm Team 11: Spotty rain threat in Tri-Cities later in the day

Spotty Rain Threat
Moisture continues to drift towards the Tri-Cities this morning, with a spotty rain threat this afternoon and evening. Seasonable summer weather is expected with mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the higher elevations.
Scattered Rain Threat
A scattered rain threat is expected Thursday and Friday.
Weekend Outlook
An incoming cool front will increase the scattered rain and storm threat this weekend.
