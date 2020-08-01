Storm Team 11: Spotty late day storms possible Saturday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Friday, July 31, 2020

Variable cloudiness tonight with showers and thunderstorms likely especially during the evening hours. One or two could be strong or severe, especially the farther west you go. Gusty winds and heavy rain/localized flooding are the main concerns. A low of 69 degrees.

Patchy fog is possible early Saturday. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly sunny. It now looks drier for most of us to start the weekend. Spotty P.M. storms are expected. There is a 30% chance of rain overall, with the best chance near the Kentucky/Virginia line. A high near 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy Saturday night with a few passing thundershowers possible. A low of 69 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds coming your way Sunday with a better chance of locally heavy rain and storms around now expected compared to Saturday. There is a 50% chance of rain. The high at 86 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday could stay on the unsettled side, but it ultimately depends on the track of Hurricane Isaias and another system approaching from the west. It'll come very close to the east coast of Florida this weekend with perhaps a landfall Monday or Tuesday in the Carolinas.