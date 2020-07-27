Storm Team 11: Sporadic thunderstorms around Monday before turning more unsettled

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, July 26, 2020

Partly cloudy skies tonight with some slow moving storms early. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. The low 68 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds for Monday with some afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing once again. There is a 50% chance of rain. The high 89 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few storms could continue well into Monday night with a low near 70 degrees.

After that, it looks like we'll enter a more unsettled weather pattern. Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms expected. Highs in the mid 80s.

The weather system responsible for the uptick in moisture may meander across the region through much of the work week giving us off and on rain opportunities, sometimes heavy, at any time of the day.

Have a great week!