Storm Team 11: Splendid sunshine and warmer Sunday, Snow showers and bitter cold a few days away

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clear skies tonight as we hang onto cold temperatures. Just not quite as frigid. Low: 30



Soak up all the sunshine Sunday along with warmer temperatures. The warm up is only temporary. High: 61



Mostly clear Sunday night with high clouds working in from the northwest overnight. Low: 39



Increasing Monday becoming thicker Monday, which is Veterans Day. Mild temperatures stick around for one more afternoon. High: 60



Moisture starts moving in Monday night offering light rain at first perhaps briefly switching over to a wintry mix overnight and ending as light snow early Tuesday morning. It still looks like accumulation will be on the lighter side with Trace amounts to 1 inch on average for the Tri-Cities. The higher elevations of SW Virginia, east Tennessee and North Carolina may pick up 1 to 3 inches. Of course, we’re still a few days out so timing and amounts could change. Snow should end by midday Tuesday at the latest. Temperatures will plummet throughout the day!

Forecast snowfall totals from Storm Team 11 as of Saturday evening. *This is subject to change*

The bigger deal for many of us will be the bitterly cold temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs will be in the 30s with lows in the teens early Wednesday. These temperatures will certainly be within record territory. Wind chills could be in the single digits.

Stay tuned!