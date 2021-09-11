Storm Team 11: Splendid September weekend on tap

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, September 11, 2021



Summary

A chamber of commerce weekend weather-wise across our region with warm days and cool nights! The weather is looking excellent for any outdoor events, including the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Festival or if you’re going to any 9/11 memorial ceremonies. We stay dry until mid next week.



Sunny and Dry Weekend

After a very cool start around 50 degrees today, we’ll have a sunny day with a high of 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia and near 70 degrees in the mountains.



Clear skies tonight and comfortably cool with a low of 56 degrees.



High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather feature in the area through Monday or Tuesday. That means we’ll stay sunny and temperatures will start to heat up.



Sunny and warmer Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s, possibly upper 80s in the Tri-Cities.



Getting Hot and Humid Early Next Week

The heat is back Monday and humidity begins to get more noticeable. Mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s, nearing 90 degrees in the warmer spots. A degree or two hotter Tuesday.



Next Rain Chance

Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are back in the forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned as the confidence about which day has a better chance of rain comes more into view in a few days.