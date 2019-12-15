Storm Team 11: Some sunshine returns this afternoon, but the rain returns on Monday

Storm Team 11



Sunday, December 15, 2019



Good morning!



Mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.



Cloud cover quickly returns this evening out ahead of the next system. Overnight temperatures will dip near 40 degrees.



Monday we will warm nicely into the low to mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will begin to move into southeastern Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia including Lee, Wise, Dickenson, and Buchanan counties first. Most other locations will not see the rain until late Monday afternoon. There is a potential of a few rumbles of thunder, especially around the evening hours. The main threat with this system will be the possibility of locally heavy downpours. Most locations will get in on at least a half inch of rain and some may see well over an inch.



Monday night the rain chances continue but with less coverage across the area. Lows will be in the upper 40s.



Tuesday morning’s commute will consist of a few showers, and even a few snow showers in the upper elevations. These will clear by lunchtime while much colder air filters in. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day on Tuesday. The warmest temperature of the day, around 50 degrees, will occur very early in morning. By overnight Tuesday temperatures will drop into the 20s.



Wednesday will feel like winter. Highs will be in the upper 30s, but sunshine is in the forecast.

Have a great day!