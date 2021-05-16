Storm Team 11: Some gardens pick up showers and a few storms to start workweek – Big warm up coming soon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, May 16, 2021



We will stay a little unsettled the next couple days before we dry out and turn very warm!

Mostly cloudy tonight. A few showers or sprinkles possible. Lows between 50 and 54 degrees.

Occasional Showers and Thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday

Some sunshine Monday with plenty of cloud cover. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms at any time of the day, perhaps a little more common in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s in the mountains, near 70 degrees in southwest Virginia and in the mid 70s for the Tri-Cities.

Mainly cloudy Monday night with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

More clouds than sun Tuesday with another round of hit or miss showers and storms at times during the day as a system continues to meander between Tennessee and Kentucky. Highs in the low 70s in southwest Virginia and the mid to upper 70s in the Tri-Cities.

Rainfall will be localized and totals won’t be that impressive here. There is a flood and severe weather threat well to our west across the Plains and Mississippi Valley much of the week.

Turning Drier and Heating Up Mid to Late Week

Rain chances are expected to start dropping Wednesday as we start turning much warmer! The high between 80 and 82 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to set up over the Tennessee Valley Thursday and Friday meaning virtually non-existent rain chances and summer-like temperatures topping out in the mid 80s.

In fact, the majority of the rest of May may have highs in the 80s!