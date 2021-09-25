Storm Team 11: Some clouds tonight with fog around toward morning before splendid Sunday sunshine

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, September 25, 2021



Summary

This is our quietest time of the year typically and Mother Nature holding true to that with a dry stretch of weather continuing likely through next week. Nights will still be fairly cool with some warmer afternoons ahead. A weak system sliding through will keep clouds around tonight and keep us from warming up much until at least Monday.



Rest of the Weekend

Partly to at times mostly cloudy tonight. A very light shower or sprinkle is possible especially in southwest Virginia or Kentucky. Very cool but not quite as chilly. A low near 50 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 40s elsewhere.

Fog around through 9 or 10 AM before turning sunny. A beautiful afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s in southwest Virginia, around 75 degrees in the Tri-Cities and low to mid 60s in the mountains.



A starlit sky Sunday night. Very cool with lows again in the mid to upper 40s.

Beautiful Start to the Workweek

Mainly sunny and mild Monday. Highs in the low 70s in the mountains, mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia and near 80 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Staying Dry and Pleasant

Sunny to partly cloudy skies remain in the forecast through the rest of the week. Highs in the low 80s early in the week before a slight cool down again toward the end of the week. Lows mostly in the 50s. Temperatures will be near to slightly above average.