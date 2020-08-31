Storm Team 11: Soggy weather moves in overnight into Monday at times

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, August 30, 2020

Clouds thicken up overnight as a system our south starts making a beeline back to the north. That will send the showers and storms back our way, especially late. Some locations will see very heavy rainfall and isolated flooding is possible. A low of 68 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies Monday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms at any time of the day. Locally heavy rain and a strong storm or two is possible. Activity at any one point in the day will most likely be scattered in nature. The high at 81 degrees.



A potential for scattered showers continues Monday night with lows in the upper 60s.



A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a very slim rain chance. The high near 85 degrees.



Our next weather maker may start to approach Wednesday providing a better chance of pop up showers and storms especially by Thursday into Friday.



Have a great week!