Storm Team 11: Soggy Weather is Back

STORM TEAM 11

Rain Returns

Rain returns this morning, becoming widespread by mid-morning, with rain likely by midday. Rain will remain widespread through the afternoon and into this evening with soggy conditions into the overnight hours. Check out the latest interactive radar here

Weekday Outlook

Another weathermaker moves through Thursday, with rain and snow showers becoming more likely with some light accumulations possible

This Weekend

Get ready for another bright and beautiful weekend along with cold and crisp conditions with lows in the 20’s and highs in the 50’s.

