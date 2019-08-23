Storm Team 11: Soggy Start

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

Quite a wet start to the day with widespread rain and storms expected for the next couple of hours. The heavy rainfall will move away by mid-morning, allowing for some dry time midday into mid-afternoon. With a cold front approaching, the rain threat returns early this evening with some additional scattered showers and a few storms, but does not look at wet as this morning. Temperatures will be noticeably milder with low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the higher elevations.

Weekend Outlook

Moisture will linger Saturday which means a mostly cloudy day with some lingering showers especially over the mountains. A cloudy sky will keep temperatures very comfortable in the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, with upper 60’s in the mountains. Perhaps a hint of fall-like conditions. Sunday will be brighter with more sunshine with low 80’s with just an isolated shower possible.

