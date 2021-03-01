LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Soggy start with widespread rain this morning, getting cooler this afternoon

Rain ending this morning 

Rain continues areawide with still some flooding potential primarily in SW VA and much of Kentucky.  Low lying areas in the Tri-Cities could see some localized flooding. 

Rain ends starting around midday as a cold front drives in drier and cooler conditions for the afternoon.  Temperatures will drop into the 40’s in most areas during the afternoon.  

Seasonably cool weather this week 

Temperatures will be more seasonable through the week ahead with highs in the low to mid 50’s.  Our next rain threat will come Wednesday morning with some scattered showers for the Tri-Cities along with a chance for a mountain mix.  

Weekend Outlook 

We hold on to the winter chill for our first weekend of March as high temperatures will remain mostly in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.  A few snow showers will be possible Sunday morning.  

