Storm Team 11: Soggy start this morning, gradually drying out this afternoon

Soggy Start

Widespread wet weather continues this morning, while lingering showers will be around this evening into early tonight. Follow the latest rain threat here

Warmer Weekend

Nice weekend ahead with a hint of summer returning both Saturday and Sunday as highs near 80. Rain threat looks low, with some spotty showers Sunday.

Fall-Like Chill Next Week

A cold front will drive in a fresh does of fall air by mid next week. Expect some significant changes, from summer warmth Monday, to rain Tuesday, and finally to a breezy and cool Wednesday.

