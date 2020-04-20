Storm Team 11: Soggy Start, Sunny Finish

STORM TEAM 11

Wet Start This Morning

Rain continues early on, but quickly ends mid to late this morning. Afternoon sunshine will feel great with seasonable temperatures.

Changes Ahead

Another disturbance will offer a small chance for a passing shower Tuesday, while mid-week Wednesday looks amazingly sunny and mild.

Looking Ahead

Another system quickly moves through the region Thursday, with an additional rainmaker Saturday into Sunday.

