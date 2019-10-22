Storm Team 11: Soggy Start, Sunny and Breezy Finish

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

A cold front is on the move this morning, ushering in widespread rain for the Tri-Cities. Be prepared for rain through the morning, with showers ending before midday. A cool breeze sets in this afternoon, with a sunny and breezy finish to the day.

Plenty of Weather Change Ahead

As fresh fall air arrives, those chilly 30’s and low 40’s will be back Wednesday morning. A bright sunny day means a great mid-week set-up and seasonable conditions, with even some frosty conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Another rain maker will be nearby Friday into Saturday giving us another chance for scattered showers.

