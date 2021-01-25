Storm Team 11: Soggy start on this Monday

Weather

Soggy Start

Heavier rain surges into the area this morning, so expect a soggy start to Monday with widespread rain. Significant flooding is not expected, but with the heavier rainfall, be careful traveling as low-lying areas could see some minor flooding as well as ponding on the roads.

After a wet morning, the heavier rain threat shifts north, leaving us with a drier afternoon ahead along with a few peaks of late day sunshine and milder temperatures.

Rain threat returns tonight with scattered showers and even a stray storm or two.

Spring-Like Warmth

Showers will be around early Tuesday followed by afternoon clearing a breezy and warm Tuesday afternoon.

Winter Cold Returns

A cold front will drive in colder change Wednesday night with rain changing to snow showers in the mountains Wednesday night, with snow showers in the Tri-Cities Thursday morning.

