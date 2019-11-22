Storm Team 11: Soggy Set-Up

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

Rain is moving in this morning with a good chance for rain mid-morning into mid-afternoon. Rain will start to taper off this evening into tonight. Interactive radar is available here radar

Wet Weekend

Another rainmaker moves in Saturday with a very soggy set-up Saturday. Rain totals will range from at least 1 inch to as much as 2 inches.

Rain ends Saturday night as dry and cooler air moves in Sunday. A few mountain flurries will be possible Sunday morning.

Travel Weather

Weather for holiday travels looks relatively quiet with just a few showers Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions will be mild with no sign of winter. Weather conditions will be more unsettled for those traveling through areas in the mid-west.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf