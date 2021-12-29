Storm Team 11: Soggy set-up today with heavy rain likely this evening

Wet Wednesday

Scattered showers will continue to stream into the region, on and off throughout the day, while the wettest part of the day will be this evening with widespread heavy rain and storms likely. Our severe risk is low, with a few strong storms possible through the evening. Rain will remain likely overnight and into Thursday morning.

Stormy Start to 2022

A stronger storm system will move into the area this weekend with heavy rain and potential flooding the main threat. Highest severe storm risk will remain west of our region, but we can expect a very soggy NYD with rain and storms likely Saturday afternoon and evening.

Winter Cold Returns

Winter cold finally makes a comeback Sunday as a cold front will drive in the winter change with blustery and cold conditions along with some snow showers around the region. At this point, accumulations look minimal with around a dusting to an inch for mountains, not much expected for Tri-Cities.

