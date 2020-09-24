Storm Team 11: Rain throughout the day with warmer weekend approaching

Rainy Day

Leftover tropical moisture has moved in and will likely keep conditions wet throughout the day. Keep the umbrella nearby with the high rain threat.

Heavier rain will be nearby tonight, with a flood threat staying mainly south of the Tri-Cities. Follow the latest rain threat here

More Wet Weather

Conditions will stay wet into Friday morning, then dry out during the afternoon.

Warmer Weekend

Our first fall weekend will start to feel a bit more like summer as temperatures rise to near 80, while the rain threat drops significantly. Saturday looks dry, while just a few showers are possible Sunday.