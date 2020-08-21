Storm Team 11: Soggy set-up Friday with scattered storm chances over weekend

STORM TEAM 11

Wet Weather Pattern

With widespread rain moving in this morning, expect a wet morning for many areas. The afternoon rain threat will become a little more scattered, with the potential for heavy rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains on the N.C side. Flash Flood watches have been posted for N.C due to the flood threat. Track the rain with our interactive radar

Weekend Outlook

A Scattered storm threat continues mainly Saturday afternoon and evening, while Sunday the storm threat becomes more isolated.

Long-term Outlook

Summer warmth will be in full force next week as high pressure will be our most dominant weather maker. This also means our rain threat will be minimal through much of the week.

Great time to download our WJHL Weather App