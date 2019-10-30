Storm Team 11: Soggy Set-Up Today

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Rain returns today with a quick surge in moisture this morning into this afternoon. Rain looks to be widespread by midday, with additional rain likely through the afternoon. Temperatures this morning will be in the mid to upper 50’s, while afternoon highs will stay mainly in the upper 60’s.

Storm Threat Thursday

A very potent storm system will move into the area tomorrow, energized by an unstable atmosphere with very strong lift. Conditions will be windy and warm during the day, with an initial line of storms expected into the afternoon. This is where high winds and a small risk for tornadoes will be possible. After the severe threat passes by mid to late afternoon, a strong cold front will drive in a drastic drop in temperatures during the evening, from the 60’s into the 40’s, with near freezing temperatures Thursday night.

Halloween Forecast

Terrible weather conditions are expected with a windy and wet evening, followed by a drastic drop in temperatures from the 60’s into the 40’s and 50’s.

