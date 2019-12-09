Storm Team 11: Soggy Set-Up This Morning

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

Welcome to a wet start to the work week with widespread rain through the morning commute. Roadways will be slick, so travel safely. Rain ends by midday with a breezy and mild afternoon with highs in the low 60’s. Interactive radar available here

Winter Changes

More rain is expected Tuesday as a slow moving system sets in for much of the day tomorrow. Conditions stay wet for much of the day, with a transition to wintry weather as colder air sets in Tuesday evening.

SE KY/SW VA: Rain to Snow Late afternoon into evening.

Totals: 2” to 4”

Tri-Cities: Rain to snow during the evening hours

Totals: 1” to 2”

Blue Ridge Mountains: Rain to snow Tuesday night

Totals: 2” to 4”

