Storm Team 11: Soggy Set-Up This Morning

STORM TEAM 11
Monday
Welcome to a wet start to the work week with widespread rain through the morning commute. Roadways will be slick, so travel safely. Rain ends by midday with a breezy and mild afternoon with highs in the low 60’s. Interactive radar available here
Winter Changes
More rain is expected Tuesday as a slow moving system sets in for much of the day tomorrow. Conditions stay wet for much of the day, with a transition to wintry weather as colder air sets in Tuesday evening.
SE KY/SW VA: Rain to Snow Late afternoon into evening.
Totals: 2” to 4”
Tri-Cities: Rain to snow during the evening hours
Totals: 1” to 2”
Blue Ridge Mountains: Rain to snow Tuesday night
Totals: 2” to 4”
