Storm Team 11: Soggy Set-Up

STORM TEAM 11

Today

Soggy weather is back with widespread rain this morning into this afternoon. Temperatures will stay mild with highs near 60.

Warm and Wet Week Ahead

Rain will remain widespread Wednesday with heavy rain possible Thursday as a strong storm system moves through the region.

Winter Cold Returns Friday

Colder air returns Friday with scattered snow showers and some minor mountain accumulations. Additional rain and snow is expected Saturday with mainly higher elevation accumulation.

