Storm Team 11: Soggy Saturday morning

Soggy Saturday

Widespread rain is moving in this morning and is expected to continue into early this afternoon. Some dry time is expected during the afternoon thanks to strong downsloping winds, while more rain is expected this evening.

Due to the high winds expected, HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the east TN side of the Blue Ridge Mountains as wind gusts will be over 60 mph.

Sunnier Sunday

Conditions dry out Sunday with a northwest breeze. A layer of clouds will limit daytime heating, but overall more seasonable in the mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 50’s in the mountains.

Summer Warmth Next Week

Quite the weather change next week as a significant weather pattern shift will usher in very warm air. Temperatures quickly warm-up on Monday into the 70’s, with 80’s through mid-week.

