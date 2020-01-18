Storm Team 11: Soggy Saturday, icy in mountains

Storm Team 11



Saturday, January 18, 2020



Good morning!



There is an 80% chance of rain today as the next weather maker moves in. Rainfall totals are forecast to be up to a quarter of an inch, to half of an inch.



Portions of western North Carolina up through Tazewell county in southwest Virginia are under a winter weather advisory. This is because there is a possibility of freezing rain today making for slick roads possible and hazardous driving conditions.



There is a Wind Advisory in place for the east Tennessee mountains and nearby foothills as winds will be sustained near 20-30 mph and gusting up to 50 mph. Elsewhere, it will be breezy today into tomorrow with winds around 10-15 mph from the southwest.



Tonight we will see the rain ending as temperatures drop near 30 degrees.

Sunday the sunshine returns, but it stays cold and breezy. High temperatures will only top out in the mid 30s. Overnight, temperatures will fall near 17 degrees.



The bitterly cold temperatures continue through the beginning of the next work week, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens. We slowly warm to the upper 50s by Friday.



Dry conditions after today will continue, it is not until Friday rain chances return. There is a 50% chance of rain showers on Friday with highs near 57 degrees.



Have a great weekend!