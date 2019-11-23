Storm Team 11: Soggy Saturday ahead

Storm Team 11



Saturday, November 23, 2019



Good morning!



A soggy Saturday is in the forecast. Rain moving in this morning will continue throughout the day with cloudy skies. There is a 90% chance of rain. Additional rainfall amounts of a half inch to three-quarters of an inch is possible. High temperatures will be near 56 degrees.



Tonight there is a 50% chance of rain. Cloudy skies continue with overnight low temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 30s.



A few showers and even flurries are possible in the mountains early Sunday morning as this system exits. Otherwise, clearing will continue throughout the day. It will be on the chilly side with afternoon high temperatures near 48 degrees.



Sunshine is in store for Monday with highs near 59 degrees!



Have a great Saturday!