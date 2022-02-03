Storm Team 11: Soggy morning, heavy rain tonight

Soggy Morning and Night 

Rain continues to move through the region this morning with conditions staying wet through mid-morning. Expect a break in the rain midday into mid-afternoon, while another round of heavier rain is expected tonight.  

A Flood Watch remains in effect for areas west of I-81 due to the higher potential for heavy rain.  

Icy Conditions Friday 

Moisture will continue to spread through the region Friday morning, while a shallow layer of cold air settles into Kentucky and Southwest Virginia. This icy mix with freezing rain and sleet Friday morning through midday means road condition will become slick, especially in northern Southwest Virginia from Wise into Grundy and along the Kentucky/Virginia border.  

Rain ends, changing to some flurries in the Tri-Cities Friday afternoon with colder temperatures into the 30s. 

Colder Weekend 

Weekend conditions look brighter and colder with highs back in the 40s with lows in the 20s.  

