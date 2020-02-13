Storm Team 11: Soggy Morning, Breezy and Cooler Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Soggy Start

More widespread rain means an extra soggy Thursday morning. Fortunately, no widespread flooding is expected, although low-lying areas may see some water, so travel safely. Latest radar is available here

Conditions dry out this afternoon with a cool breeze and tumbling temperatures into the 40’s.

Winter Cold Returns

Winter cold returns tonight with lows in the 20’s, while Friday’s high temperatures remain in the 30’s.

Weekend Outlook

Sunny and beautiful Saturday becomes a mostly cloudy Sunday but mainly dry this weekend. Rain threat holds off until next week.

