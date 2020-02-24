STORM TEAM 11
Soggy Monday
Showers are back this morning along with a mountain wintry mix. Additional showers are expected throughout the day. Conditions remain quite soggy this afternoon into this evening, with rain likely into tonight. Latest radar available here
Changes Ahead
Conditions dry out and warm up Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and 60’s. Mild weather will not last long with another system expected Wednesday afternoon with rain and snow showers
Winter Cold End of the Week
Get ready for cold air Thursday into Friday with some flurries and light snow showers.
