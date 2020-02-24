LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Soggy Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STORM TEAM 11

Soggy Monday

Showers are back this morning along with a mountain wintry mix. Additional showers are expected throughout the day. Conditions remain quite soggy this afternoon into this evening, with rain likely into tonight. Latest radar available here

Changes Ahead

Conditions dry out and warm up Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and 60’s. Mild weather will not last long with another system expected Wednesday afternoon with rain and snow showers

Winter Cold End of the Week

Get ready for cold air Thursday into Friday with some flurries and light snow showers.

