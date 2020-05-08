Storm Team 11: Breezy and cool with plenty of rain chance Friday

STORM TEAM 11
Wet Weather is Back
Another rainmaker is coming today, with some showers possible later this morning, while rain will be likely this afternoon and evening. Along with breezy and cool conditions, after finish to the work week will be very unpleasant weatherwise.
Expect a widespread freeze tonight with lows in the low 30’s Tri-Cities, 20’s in the mountains.
Chilly Mother’s Day Weekend
Saturday will be exceptionally chilly with highs in the low 50’s Tri-Cities and low 40’s in the mountains. Another freeze is likely Saturday night, with record lows in the upper 20’s.
Warm Weather Next Week
We finally get back to more May-like standards with a warmer set-up by mid to late next week.
